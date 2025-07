Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Chevron’s commitment to reinvesting in Indonesia’s energy sector has become more apparent, following the American company’s review of several upstream oil and gas work area data.

According to the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas), Chevron has entered the evaluation and exploration phase for a number of promising areas in the country. Most recently, the company has been examining data from several existing working areas (WK).