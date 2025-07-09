Brokerages Upbeat on GOTO Despite Shares Slipping YtD, Citing Possible Tailwinds

The majority of brokerages remain optimistic on PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia’s (GOTO) stock prospects despite the share price slipping since the start of the year

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The majority of brokerages remain optimistic on PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia’s (GOTO) stock prospects despite the share price slipping since the start of the year. The bullish view mainly stems from an upbeat projection in the firm’s adjusted EBITDA growth, alongside its dominance in the on-demand service (ODS) market.

Bloomberg data as of Tuesday (8/7/2025) shows 24 out of 31 brokerages rating GOTO as “Buy”, while the remaining seven gave a “Hold” or neutral rating. The consensus 12-month target price of IDR 97.58 implies a potential upside of approximately 62.6% gain from the stock’s price at the close of Tuesday’s trade session at IDR 60.