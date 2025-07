Trump announced plans to slap an additional 10 percent tariff on any country that aligns with BRICS' anti-American agenda.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia's trade talks with the United States are once again under pressure following a fresh threat from President Donald Trump aimed at BRICS nations.

Through his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump announced plans to slap an additional 10 percent tariff on any country that aligns with BRICS' anti-American agenda. The statement came as BRICS leaders — including Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto — convened for a summit in Brazil that began on Sunday (6/7/2025).