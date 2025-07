Tommy Soeharto seeks full control of HITS through a voluntary tender offer before delisting, aiming for streamlined private operations.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Politician and businessman Hutomo Mandala Putra, better known as “Tommy Soeharto”, is aiming to strengthen his control over PT Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi (HITS) before its delisting from the stock exchange.

Tommy’s strategy involves buying all publicly held HITS shares through a voluntary tender offer, conducted via PT Joyo Agung Permata (JAP).