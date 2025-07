BlackRock was observed accumulating shares of PT Bukit Asam Tbk. (PTBA), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk. (ITMG), and PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (BUMI).

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Shares of several Indonesian coal mining companies continue to attract interest from major institutional investors, including BlackRock Inc.

The world’s largest asset management firm was seen actively purchasing shares of PT Bukit Asam Tbk. (PTBA), PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk. (ITMG), and PT Bumi Resources Tbk. (BUMI) In July 2025, despite a downturn in coal prices.