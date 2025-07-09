Government’s Coal Export Duty Plan Sparks Industry Backlash

The government's plan to impose export duties on coal products is poised to pressure an industry already suffering from declining selling prices and weak demand

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government's plan to impose export duties on coal products is poised to pressure an industry already suffering from declining selling prices and weak global demand throughout this year.

The plan was confirmed in a House of Representatives revenue working committee meeting held earlier this week, where House lawmakers and the government both agreed to expand export duty base to include gold and coal. The technical regulations for fees involved will refer to those set by the energy ministry.