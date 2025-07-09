star

Hanya 11rb

masuk

Download aplikasi Bisnis Indonesia Premium di:

logo logo

© Bisnis Indonesia 2025

Government’s Coal Export Duty Plan Sparks Industry Backlash

Government’s Coal Export Duty Plan Sparks Industry Backlash

The government's plan to impose export duties on coal products is poised to pressure an industry already suffering from declining selling prices and weak demand

user-profile
Mochammad Ryan Hidayatullah & Rayful Mudassir - Bisnis.com

Rabu, 9 Juli 2025 | 15:45

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government's plan to impose export duties on coal products is poised to pressure an industry already suffering from declining selling prices and weak global demand throughout this year.

The plan was confirmed in a House of Representatives revenue working committee meeting held earlier this week, where House lawmakers and the government both agreed to expand export duty base to include gold and coal. The technical regulations for fees involved will refer to those set by the energy ministry.

Bacaanmu terbatas?

Tenang, kamu hanya perlu Masuk atau Daftar dulu di sini untuk lanjut membaca Bisnis Indonesia Premium.

Nikmati Gratis Akses baca 5 artikel Bisnis Indonesia Premium bagi member baru!

atau langsung pilih paket terbaik kami:

banner-promo

faq

berita lainnya

Government’s Coal Export Duty Plan Sparks Industry Backlash

English Version

47 menit yang lalu

Kiat Manajer Investasi Bukukan Cuan Maksimal di Reksa Dana Campuran

Investasi

1 jam yang lalu

Strategi IPO Berantai Grup Barito Pacific dan Lompatan Kekayaan Prajogo Pangestu

Strategi IPO Berantai Grup Barito Pacific dan Lompatan Kekayaan Prajogo Pangestu

star Investasi

1 jam yang lalu

BlackRock Ramps up Buying Spree in 3 Indonesian Coal Stocks in July 2025

star English Version

4 jam yang lalu

Menguji Kekuatan Saham BBYB

star Emiten

5 jam yang lalu

Indonesian Govt Mulls Imposing Export Duties on Bullion and Coal
Indonesian Govt Mulls Imposing Export Duties on Bullion and Coal
star English Version

6 jam yang lalu

Blackrock dan Investor Kakap Lain Tambah Koleksi TPIA, Induk Usaha Chandra Daya (CDIA)
Blackrock dan Investor Kakap Lain Tambah Koleksi TPIA, Induk Usaha Chandra Daya (CDIA)
star Investasi

7 jam yang lalu

BlackRock Tancap Gas Borong Saham PGAS saat Harga Minyak Memanas
BlackRock Tancap Gas Borong Saham PGAS saat Harga Minyak Memanas
star Emiten

7 jam yang lalu

Tommy Soeharto Tightens Grip on Humpuss Intermoda (HITS) Ahead of Delisting
Tommy Soeharto Tightens Grip on Humpuss Intermoda (HITS) Ahead of Delisting
star English Version

8 jam yang lalu

Kisi-Kisi Racikan Investasi Reksa Dana Pasar Uang Paling Cuan
Kisi-Kisi Racikan Investasi Reksa Dana Pasar Uang Paling Cuan
star Investasi

9 jam yang lalu

BAGIKAN

To Top