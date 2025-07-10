How Prajogo Pangestu’s Wealth Surges with Barito Group’s Serial Stock Listings

CDIA’s listing does not merely add to Barito Group’s success in the market, but also serves to bolster Prajogo’s role as an architect of energy conglomeration.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Tycoon Prajogo Pangestu is amassing massive wealth in recent years as his business empire expands into renewables and petrochemicals, in addition to bringing several firms under his Barito Pacific Group public.

Prajogo’s wealth history as cited by Forbes showed his asset valuation surging to a peak of over $40 billion in 2024, propelling him into the top 30 richest people in the world. Despite a subsequent correction in fair asset value leading to a lower estimated worth in early 2025, Prajogo remains substantially wealthier than he was before 2021.