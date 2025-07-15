star

Indonesia’s Strategy to Achieve Ambitious Renewable Goals

Indonesia's Strategy to Achieve Ambitious Renewable Goals

Indonesia’s energy authority is re-mapping the country’s renewable energy resources to support President Prabowo Subianto’s 100% clean energy mix target by 2035

M Ryan Hidayatullah - Bisnis.com

Selasa, 15 Juli 2025 | 15:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry disclosed that it is weighing plans regarding utilization of new and renewable energy (NRE) to give the government a clear picture before making policies on the use of alternative energy sources.

The ministry’s New and Renewable Energy Director General Eniya Listiani Dewi said while Indonesia boats vast NRE potential of 3,685 gigawatts (GW), this potential is spread across several types of renewables including geothermal, solar, wind, hydro, and bioenergy.

