Bukalapak posted a net profit in H1/2025 after exiting physical goods, driven by growth in digital and gaming segments.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Bukalapak’s decision to shut down its tangible goods business in its marketplace seems to have paid off, evidenced by a 27.95% year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue from IDR 2.41 trillion to IDR 3.08 trillion in the company’s H1 results.

After expenses, PT Bukalapak.com (BUKA) managed to move into the black from its previous IDR 751.9 billion loss to IDR 464.4 billion profit.