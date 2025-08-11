The Role of OJK in Maintaining a Healthy Loan Industry

Industry players move to consolidate in a bid to maintain public trust as OJK imposed administrative sanctions on several online lending.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Financial Services Authority (OJK) confirmed it has imposed administrative sanctions on several online lending (pinjol) providers for poor financial management, as industry players move to consolidate in a bid to maintain public trust.

Chief Executive of the Supervisory Board of Financing Institutions, Venture Capital Companies, Microfinance Institutions, and Other Financial Services Institutions (PVML) of OJK Agusman said that as of June 2025, the regulator had sanctioned 30 out of 96 registered pinjol providers.