The low resale value of electric cars calls for market makers, trade-in programs, and industry collaboration to boost adoption and maintain price stability.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – A high resale value is expected to drive the adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs). However, used BEVs tend to have lower prices.

Deputy for Basic Infrastructure Coordination at the Coordinating Ministry for Infrastructure and Regional Development (KIPK) Rachmat Kaimuddin emphasized the need for a market maker for used BEVs.