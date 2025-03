Property developers recorded a 4% increase in pre-sales throughout 2024, with major players such as CTRA and BSDE achieving all-time high sales records.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several property issuers achieved impressive performance last year despite facing challenges such as weakening public purchasing power.

Two issuers owned by Sugianto Kusuma, or Aguan—PT Pantai Indah Kapuk Dua Tbk. (PANI) or PIK 2 and PT Bangun Kosambi Sukses Tbk. (CBDK)—reported significant profit growth in 2024. PANI recorded a profit of IDR 623.91 billion, up 131.04% year-on-year (YoY), while CBDK posted a profit of IDR 924.75 billion, reflecting a 59.84% growth.