Alat berat Komatsu, merek milik PT United Tractors Tbk. (UNTR), memuat batu bara di Pelabuhan Cirebon di Jawa Barat, Rabu (11/5/2022). Bloomberg/Dimas Ardian.

Indonesian Miners Set to Ramp Up Production as Coal Prices Slip

Mining issuers plan to increase output despite coal prices falling.
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Rabu, 5 Maret 2025 | 22:51
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Domestic coal mining companies are targeting to increase production to offset the decline in commodity prices since last year, with PT Indo Tambangraya Megah (ITMG), PT Bayan Resources (BYAN), and state-owned PT Bukit Asam (PTBA) among those eyeing higher output.

Previously, ITMG announced a coal production target of up to 21.9 million tons in 2025. Indo Tambangraya Megah director Yulius Gozali explained that the company aims for a production volume in the range of 20.8–21.9 million tons or a 3%–8% increase from the previous year’s 20.2 million tons.

