The Manpower Ministry is finalizing a regulation regarding THR for two- and four-wheeled ride-hailing drivers and couriers

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA - The Manpower Ministry is currently drafting a holiday bonus (THR) scheme for ride-hailing drivers by consulting with companies and their partners, with a mandated cash bonus on the table starting this year’s Idul Fitri.

Manpower Minister Yassierli said on Wednesday (5/3) that his ministry is proposing for ride-hailing companies to hand out cash THR bonuses ahead of Idul Fitri rather than in the form of points or vouchers.