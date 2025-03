Nickel down streaming has fallen short of expectations, as it has been limited to processing and refining in smelters.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government's aggressive nickel-down streaming efforts have not proven as promising as anticipated.

The challenges faced by Jiangsu Delong Nickel Industry Co., the parent company of PT Gunbuster Nickel Industry (GNI), have once again highlighted a series of obstacles downstream, ranging from reserves to the supply of nickel ore for domestic smelters.