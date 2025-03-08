ST014 Offers Coupons Up to 6.6% Annually, Potential Earnings Reach IDR 49.5 Million Monthly

Konten Premium
Nasabah membeli Sukuk Tabungan Seri ST007 melalui website BNI Syariah di Jakarta. Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

ST014 offers competitive coupons, attracts investors, supports sharia investment, and aligns with BI rates and market trends.
Duwi Setiya Ariyanti,Erta Darwati
Duwi Setiya Ariyanti & Erta Darwati - Bisnis.com
Sabtu, 8 Maret 2025 | 19:10
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA –  The government has opened the offering for retail Government Securities (SBN) in the form of Sukuk Tabungan series ST014 from Friday (7/3/2025) to Wednesday (16/4/2025). The following is a simulation of the coupon calculation that investors would receive for purchasing ST014.

The Directorate General of Financing and Risk Management (DJPPR) of the Ministry of Finance is offering ST014 in two tenors: a 2Y tenor under the ST014 T2 series with an annual coupon of 6.5%, and a 4Y tenor in the form of Green Sukuk ST014 T4 with an annual coupon of 6.6%.

