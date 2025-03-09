Konten Premium
Officers install base transceiver station (BTS) devices in Makassar, South Sulawesi, Wednesday (28/2/2024). Bisnis/Paulus Tandi Bone

Telkomsel, Indosat, and XL Axiata Signal Interest in 1.4 GHz Spectrum Auction

While Indonesia’s largest mobile carriers could stand to gain more customers through the 1.4 GHz band.
Thomas Mola
Thomas Mola - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 9 Maret 2025 | 13:37
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Three of Indonesia’s largest mobile carriers—Telkomsel (TLKM), Indosat (ISAT), and XL Axiata (EXCL)—have expressed interest in participating in the government auction for the 1.4 GHz spectrum.

The 1.4 GHz band auction, to be released with 80 MHz bandwidth, is earmarked to provide affordable high-speed internet of up to 100 Mbps at a price of around IDR 100,000. By entering this spectrum, Telkomsel, Indosat, and XL Axiata have the opportunity to gain additional customers amid intense competition. On the other hand, the presence of new players in this spectrum will further increase competition, especially after the entry of Starlink.

