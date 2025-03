PWON has delivered a stronger marketing sales performance in 2024 compared to its peers in the property sector.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk. (PWON) is projected to achieve pre-sales or marketing sales growth in 2025, following its strong performance against other property issuers in 2024.

The launch of new products and government-provided tax incentives are seen as key catalysts for the company, despite ongoing challenges in the property sector due to weakened purchasing power.