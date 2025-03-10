Indonesian Stock Market Awaits Foreign Investor Comeback

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Foreign investors continue to exert selling pressure on the stock market, despite the IDX Composite Index (IHSG) beginning to show signs of recovery. This situation leaves the domestic market highly vulnerable, relying heavily on support from local investors.

Over the past week, the IHSG posted gains for four consecutive days, with a decline only occurring on Tuesday (4/3/2025). Nevertheless, foreign investors still recorded a net sell of IDR 450 billion throughout the week. However, this figure marked a significant drop compared to the previous week's net sell, which reached IDR 10.22 trillion.