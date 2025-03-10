Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Investors monitor stock price movements in Jakarta, Sunday (13/10/2024). /Bisnis-Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Indonesian Stock Market Awaits Foreign Investor Comeback

Foreign investors often hold differing views when evaluating Indonesia's economic outlook.
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan,Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan & Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak - Bisnis.com
Senin, 10 Maret 2025 | 12:30
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Foreign investors continue to exert selling pressure on the stock market, despite the IDX Composite Index (IHSG) beginning to show signs of recovery. This situation leaves the domestic market highly vulnerable, relying heavily on support from local investors.

Over the past week, the IHSG posted gains for four consecutive days, with a decline only occurring on Tuesday (4/3/2025). Nevertheless, foreign investors still recorded a net sell of IDR 450 billion throughout the week. However, this figure marked a significant drop compared to the previous week's net sell, which reached IDR 10.22 trillion.

