Issuers leverage the MBG program to align strategies, boost performance, and support Indonesia’s nutrition initiatives.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several issuers swiftly took advantage of the momentum created by the free nutritious meal (MBG) program, implementing strategies to align their products with the government's priority initiatives and boost performance.

Pharmaceutical issuer PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (KLBF) also seized this opportunity. Through its subsidiary, Kalbe Nutritionals, the company introduced milk products to support President Prabowo Subianto's program.