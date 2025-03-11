Indonesia Gears Up to Supply Nickel to Vietnam

Trade between Vietnam and Indonesia is covered by the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia is gearing up to supply nickel products to Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast. However, Jakarta has requested the removal of all trade barriers between the two countries.

During a business dialogue with officials from the Vietnamese Communist Party in Jakarta on Monday (10/3), Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated that the Indonesian government welcomed VinFast's expansion into the Indonesian market. He noted that this expansion could pave the way for higher-level cooperation.