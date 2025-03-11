Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Ilustrasi nikel

Indonesia Gears Up to Supply Nickel to Vietnam

Trade between Vietnam and Indonesia is covered by the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA).
Surya Dua Artha Simanjuntak
Selasa, 11 Maret 2025 | 20:15
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesia is gearing up to supply nickel products to Vietnamese electric car manufacturer VinFast. However, Jakarta has requested the removal of all trade barriers between the two countries.

During a business dialogue with officials from the Vietnamese Communist Party in Jakarta on Monday (10/3), Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto stated that the Indonesian government welcomed VinFast's expansion into the Indonesian market. He noted that this expansion could pave the way for higher-level cooperation.

