GoTo achieves breakeven in adjusted EBITDA, surpassing forecasts with record transaction value and revenue growth.

GoTo Hits Breakeven Guidance with Record Results

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 13 Maret 2025 | 16:45
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia has released its Q4 2024 financial report, posting results that exceed expectations with record-high gross transaction value and gross revenue as well as finally breaking even in adjusted EBITDA for the first time in the company’s history.

According to pro forma results (assuming GoTo Logistics was deconsolidated under Tokopedia as of January 31, 2023), GoTo’s core gross transaction value (GTV) grew by 66% year-on-year (YoY) to IDR 79.2 trillion in Q4 and by 58% to 268.2 trillion over the full year. 

