Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Several vehicles pass on the toll road in Jakarta, Monday (19/12)./Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

Reasons Behind JSMR, WSKT Toll Road Divestment

JSMR and WSKT are pursuing an asset divestment strategy, with the potential sale of toll roads aimed at strengthening their financial position.
Thomas Mola
Thomas Mola - Bisnis.com
Sabtu, 15 Maret 2025 | 18:29
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk. (JSMR) and PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk. (WSKT) have opted for asset divestment as a strategy to strengthen their financial position. Additionally, the limited infrastructure budget presents an external challenge that adds pressure on both issuers.

JSMR and WSKT stated that the divestment of toll road assets is part of their strategy to alleviate financial burdens. JSMR President Director Subakti Syukur explained that the asset recycling program is being implemented to ease the company's obligations.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Chandra Asri (TPIA) Siap Hajar Pasar Asia Tenggara Usai Akuisisi Kilang Tua Shell di Singapura
Emiten
48 menit yang lalu

Chandra Asri (TPIA) Siap Hajar Pasar Asia Tenggara Usai Akuisisi Kilang Tua Shell di Singapura

Reasons Behind JSMR, WSKT Toll Road Divestment
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Reasons Behind JSMR, WSKT Toll Road Divestment

Harga Bitcoin Cs Balik Arah dari Level Terendah, Menuju Reli Jangka Pendek atau Panjang?
Investasi
3 jam yang lalu

Harga Bitcoin Cs Balik Arah dari Level Terendah, Menuju Reli Jangka Pendek atau Panjang?

Historia Bisnis: Jejak Ambisius Bakrie Group di Bisnis Telekomunikasi
Historia
7 jam yang lalu

Historia Bisnis: Jejak Ambisius Bakrie Group di Bisnis Telekomunikasi

Kerja Berat IHSG dan Rupiah Lalui Gejolak Perang Dagang
Investasi
11 jam yang lalu

Kerja Berat IHSG dan Rupiah Lalui Gejolak Perang Dagang

Berita Premium Lainnya