Reasons Behind JSMR, WSKT Toll Road Divestment

JSMR and WSKT are pursuing an asset divestment strategy, with the potential sale of toll roads aimed at strengthening their financial position.

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk. (JSMR) and PT Waskita Karya (Persero) Tbk. (WSKT) have opted for asset divestment as a strategy to strengthen their financial position. Additionally, the limited infrastructure budget presents an external challenge that adds pressure on both issuers.

JSMR and WSKT stated that the divestment of toll road assets is part of their strategy to alleviate financial burdens. JSMR President Director Subakti Syukur explained that the asset recycling program is being implemented to ease the company's obligations.