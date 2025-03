Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Most economists view the current economic conditions under the new government as deteriorating compared to the previous administration, citing massive lay-off and business climate.

A survey by the Institute for Economic and Social Research, Faculty of Economics and Business, Universitas Indonesia (LPEM FEB UI), found that 23 out of 42 economists (55%) believe economic conditions have worsened over the past three months, with 7 stating they have significantly deteriorated.