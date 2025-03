Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Indonesian tycoon Chairul Tanjung holds stakes in five banks through PT Mega Corpora under the umbrella of CT Corp. Three of these banks are subsidiaries or owned in majority, namely PT Bank Mega (MEGA), PT Bank Mega Syariah, and PT Allo Bank Indonesia (BBHI).

The remaining two are regional development banks, Bank Sulteng and Bank SulutGo, in which Mega Corpora holds the second-largest stake behind the regional governments in their respective regions.