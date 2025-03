Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry has issued an export recommendation for PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI)’s copper concentrates, valid for six months or until June 2025.

The recommendation, which will be followed by an official export approval from Trade Minister Budi Santoso, will allow Freeport to export up to 1.27 million tons dry metric tons (dmt) of its copper concentrates for the next six months.