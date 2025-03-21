Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Nickel mining operation of PT Vale Indonesia Tbk. in Sorowako, East Luwu Regency, South Sulawesi, Friday (28/7/2023)/Bisnis-Paulus Tandi Bone

Nickel Miners Urge Govt to Reconsider Royalty Hike, Warn of Mine Shutdowns

Miners warned government that mining royalty could pressure miners to the point of operating as a loss.

Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Jumat, 21 Maret 2025 | 06:00
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government’s planned mining royalty hike, which would raise royalty for nickel ores from a flat 10% to a progressive 14%–19%, have been met with stark opposition from miners who warned that such an increase could pressure miners to the point of operating as a loss, potentially prompting them to halt or shut down their operations entirely.

“If the royalty is set at 14%, there are some mining licensees that would rather close their mines than continue production at a loss,” said Meidy Katrin Lengkey, secretary-general of the Indonesian Nickel Miners Association (APNI), during a press conference held on Monday (17/3).

