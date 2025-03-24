Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Karyawan melintasi layar monitor perdagangan indeks harga saham gabungan (IHSG) di Bursa Efek Indonesia, Jakarta, Senin (17/2/2020). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Conglomerates Intervene in Stock Market After Tuesday’s IDX Composite Crash

Business tycoons are carrying out a buying spree in their companies’ shares, propping up the stocks’ performance and, in turn, the overall market.

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Senin, 24 Maret 2025 | 14:40
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite still in the red year to date (YtD) by -9.86%, the IDX Composite closed stronger Wednesday (19/3/2025) after gaining 1.11% to 6,381, propped up largely by conglomerate-owned stocks, most notably those owned by tycoons Prajogo Pangestu, the Salim family, and Toto Sugiri.

PT DCI Indonesia (DCII), owned by the Salim Group and Toto Sugiri, emerged as one of the day’s top gainers with a 19.99% surge, followed by Prajogo Pangestu’s PT Chandra Asri Pacific (TPIA) with a 15.1% gain.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

GOTO Cairkan Bonus Hari Raya ke Mitra Driver, Bagaimana Impaknya ke EBITDA?
Emiten
37 menit yang lalu

GOTO Cairkan Bonus Hari Raya ke Mitra Driver, Bagaimana Impaknya ke EBITDA?

Amman Mineral (AMMN) Books Triple-Digit Profit Growth Amid Commodity Price Windfall
English Version
52 menit yang lalu

Amman Mineral (AMMN) Books Triple-Digit Profit Growth Amid Commodity Price Windfall

Conglomerates Intervene in Stock Market After Tuesday’s IDX Composite Crash
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Conglomerates Intervene in Stock Market After Tuesday’s IDX Composite Crash

Consumer Firms Brace for Underwhelming Idulfitri Sales Amid Weak Buying Power
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Consumer Firms Brace for Underwhelming Idulfitri Sales Amid Weak Buying Power

Issuers Rushing for Share Buybacks without GMS
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Issuers Rushing for Share Buybacks without GMS

Berita Premium Lainnya