Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Issuers have gradually disclosed their 2024 financial performance to the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), including those focused on new and renewable energy (NRE).

According to data compiled by Bisnis, NRE issuers that have published their 2024 financial reports include PT Barito Renewables Energy Tbk. (BREN), PT Arkora Hydro Tbk. (ARKO), and PT Kencana Energi Lestari Tbk. (KEEN).