Badan Pengelola Investasi Daya Anagata Nusantara (BPI Danantara) Office, Jakarta. Danantara's leadership reshuffle boosts SOE stocks, fueling market optimism and strengthening Indonesia's investment outlook. /Bisnis-Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Danantara's Leadership Boosts SOE Stocks Amid Market Rebound

Danantara's leadership reshuffle boosts SOE stocks, fueling market optimism and strengthening Indonesia's investment outlook.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Rabu, 26 Maret 2025 | 19:00
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The appointment of prominent figures to the core management of the Danantara Investment Management Agency (BPI) is a breath of fresh air for the state-owned enterprise (SOE) stocks. On Tuesday (25/3), shares of state-owned issuers saw a notable rebound, though they remain well below their year-end 2024 levels.

Following the announcement of Danantara’s leadership lineup, SOE stocks within the IDXBUMN 20 index surged, posting a 3.83% gain—outpacing the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG), which rose by 1.21%.

