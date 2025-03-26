Danantara's Leadership Boosts SOE Stocks Amid Market Rebound

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The appointment of prominent figures to the core management of the Danantara Investment Management Agency (BPI) is a breath of fresh air for the state-owned enterprise (SOE) stocks. On Tuesday (25/3), shares of state-owned issuers saw a notable rebound, though they remain well below their year-end 2024 levels.

Following the announcement of Danantara’s leadership lineup, SOE stocks within the IDXBUMN 20 index surged, posting a 3.83% gain—outpacing the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG), which rose by 1.21%.