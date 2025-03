Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The IDX Composite (IHSG) surged 3.8% 6,472.35 on Wednesday (26/3), marking the second consecutive gain after previously closing higher by 1.21% the previous day (25/3), rebounding from the lowest close of the year at 6,161 seen on Monday (24/3).

While the index is still down 8.58% year-to-date (YtD), yesterday’s trading saw foreign investors returning with a net buy of IDR 2.7 trillion.