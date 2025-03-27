IDX Composite Edges Closer to 6,500 as Big-Caps Rally

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The IDX Composite (IHSG) closed higher at 6,472.36 after gaining 3.8% or 236.74 points on Wednesday (26/3/2025), supported by gains in major bank stocks such as BBRI, BMRI, and BBCA, along with several other large-cap stocks.

Yesterday, the main index opened at 6,314.33, reaching a low of 6,312.97 and a high of 6,489.15. By the close, 554 stocks gained, 123 stocks declined, and 281 stocks moved sideways, while market capitalization reached IDR 11,047 trillion during the day’s trading.