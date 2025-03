Bisnis.com, JAKARTA— Geothermal energy company PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk. (PGEO) is actively expanding the national geothermal installed capacity. The company is also accelerating the development of co-generation projects to maximize the potential of commercially operational geothermal fields.

As an affiliate of PT Pertamina (Persero), PGEO is partnering with PT PLN Indonesia Power to establish a joint venture for the co-generation project, in which PGEO will hold a majority stake.