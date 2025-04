Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesia’s capital market kicks off Q2 2025 under pressure from new import tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, adding a fresh layer of negative sentiment.

This comes as the market had been on a recovery path. In the final week of March, the Jakarta Composite Index (IHSG) closed higher, ending Thursday (27/3/2025) at 6,510, up 0.59% from the previous session.