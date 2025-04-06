Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Employees working at one of the AZKO outlets in Jakarta. Indonesian retailers posted mixed 2024 results, with profit growth for some and losses for others amid sluggish consumer spending. /Bisnis-Fanny Kusumawardhani

Retailers Post Mixed Results in 2024 as Spending Slump Persists

Indonesian retailers posted mixed 2024 results, with profit growth for some and losses for others amid sluggish consumer spending.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 6 April 2025 | 15:58
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Prominent retail companies have released their respective earnings results for full-year 2024 that show mixed performance as some post profit growth while others see declining profitability, with several even dipping into the red.

Among those in the green, PT Aspirasi Hidup Indonesia (ACES)—the company best known for its former association with Ace Hardware—recorded a net profit growth of 15.78% year-on-year (YoY) from IDR 770.4 billion in 2023 to IDR 892.04 billion in 2024.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

Retailers Post Mixed Results in 2024 as Spending Slump Persists
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Retailers Post Mixed Results in 2024 as Spending Slump Persists

Cuan Miliaran! Ini Besaran Dividen yang Diterima Direksi BCA, Mandiri, BRI, dan BNI
Emiten
4 jam yang lalu

Cuan Miliaran! Ini Besaran Dividen yang Diterima Direksi BCA, Mandiri, BRI, dan BNI

Peluang Strategis Chandra Asri (TPIA) di Balik Akuisisi Kilang Tua Shell di Singapura
Investasi
1 hari yang lalu

Peluang Strategis Chandra Asri (TPIA) di Balik Akuisisi Kilang Tua Shell di Singapura

Rekor Baru Harga Emas Dibayangi Tarif Trump dari AS
Investasi
2 hari yang lalu

Rekor Baru Harga Emas Dibayangi Tarif Trump dari AS

Indonesia’s Capital Market Faces Q2 2025 Pressure as Trump’s Tariffs Hit IHSG
English Version
2 hari yang lalu

Indonesia’s Capital Market Faces Q2 2025 Pressure as Trump’s Tariffs Hit IHSG

Berita Premium Lainnya