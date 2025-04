Bisnis.com, JAKARTA -- PT United Tractors Tbk. (UNTR) made a confident start to 2025, laying the groundwork for a strong year ahead with steady performance in its heavy equipment sales and mining.

In the first two months of the year, the company sold 971 units of Komatsu-branded heavy machinery, marking a 17.69 percent increase from the 825 units sold during the same period in 2024, according to its monthly operational report.