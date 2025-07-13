Car Sales Drop Again in H1 2025, Marking Lowest Point Since Early 2020s

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Auto sales have slumped to levels nearly as low as those seen during the pandemic as the industry is now putting its hopes on a recovery in the second half of the year.

According to the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo), wholesale car sales (manufacturer to dealer) stood at 57,760 units in June 2025, down 22.6% year-on-year (YoY) from 74,615 units in June 2024. Overall, from January to June 2025, car sales plunged 8.6% YoY from 410,020 to 374,740 units.