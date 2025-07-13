star

Car Sales Drop Again in H1 2025, Marking Lowest Point Since Early 2020s

Indonesia’s car sales dip to near-pandemic levels as weak demand, tax changes, and global headwinds pressure the auto industry.

Jaffry Prabu Prakoso & Rizqi Rajendra - Bisnis.com

Minggu, 13 Juli 2025 | 16:00

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Auto sales have slumped to levels nearly as low as those seen during the pandemic as the industry is now putting its hopes on a recovery in the second half of the year.

According to the Association of Indonesian Automotive Manufacturers (Gaikindo), wholesale car sales (manufacturer to dealer) stood at 57,760 units in June 2025, down 22.6% year-on-year (YoY) from 74,615 units in June 2024. Overall, from January to June 2025, car sales plunged 8.6% YoY from 410,020 to 374,740 units.

