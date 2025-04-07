Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Pekerja melakukan proses produksi pakaian di Pabrik PT Trisco Tailored Apparel Manufacturing di Katapang, Kabupaten Bandung, Jawa Barat, Kamis (27/2/2025). JIBI/Bisnis/Rachman

Textile Associations Urge Govt to Respond to Trump Tariffs, Warn of Industry Collapse

Trump’s 32% reciprocal tariff on Indonesian products is poised to kick Indonesia’s textile industry while it’s down.

Denis Riantiza Meilanova
Denis Riantiza Meilanova - Bisnis.com
Senin, 7 April 2025 | 17:30
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — While Indonesia’s textile industry is still struggling to bounce back from its prolonged slump, reciprocal tariffs by the Unites States—amounting to 32% for imports of Indonesian products into the US—is likely to deliver a massive blow to the industry and could trigger another wave of massive layoffs if not addressed properly.

Over the past three years, the domestic textile and textile products (TPT) industry has been under heavy pressure, marked by a decline in production capacity, mass layoffs, and increasing import pressure particularly from China.

