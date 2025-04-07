Textile Associations Urge Govt to Respond to Trump Tariffs, Warn of Industry Collapse

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — While Indonesia’s textile industry is still struggling to bounce back from its prolonged slump, reciprocal tariffs by the Unites States—amounting to 32% for imports of Indonesian products into the US—is likely to deliver a massive blow to the industry and could trigger another wave of massive layoffs if not addressed properly.

Over the past three years, the domestic textile and textile products (TPT) industry has been under heavy pressure, marked by a decline in production capacity, mass layoffs, and increasing import pressure particularly from China.