eknisi mengerjakan perawatan rutin prangkat di tower base transceiver station (BTS) di Makassar, Sulawesi Selatan, Senin (3/3/2025). (Bisnis/Paulus Tandi Bone)

Djarum Group's Towerco, Sarana Menara Nusantara (TOWR) Sharpens Focus on Expanding Connectivity Infrastructure

The company, through its subsidiary PT Iforte Solusi Infotek, recently acquired approximately 40 percent stake of PT Remala Abadi Tbk. (DATA).

Annisa Kurniasari Saumi
Annisa Kurniasari Saumi - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 8 April 2025 | 13:07
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Djarum Group-backed listed company PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (TOWR) remains consistent in its strategy to expand connectivity. The tower company has executed several corporate actions to support this objective while aiming to sustain solid business performance.

Entering 2025, TOWR wasted no time in pursuing inorganic expansion to strengthen its business portfolio and maintain its competitive edge. The company, through its subsidiary PT Iforte Solusi Infotek, recently acquired approximately 40 percent of internet service provider PT Remala Abadi Tbk. (DATA).

