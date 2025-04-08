Djarum Group's Towerco, Sarana Menara Nusantara (TOWR) Sharpens Focus on Expanding Connectivity Infrastructure

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Djarum Group-backed listed company PT Sarana Menara Nusantara Tbk. (TOWR) remains consistent in its strategy to expand connectivity. The tower company has executed several corporate actions to support this objective while aiming to sustain solid business performance.

Entering 2025, TOWR wasted no time in pursuing inorganic expansion to strengthen its business portfolio and maintain its competitive edge. The company, through its subsidiary PT Iforte Solusi Infotek, recently acquired approximately 40 percent of internet service provider PT Remala Abadi Tbk. (DATA).