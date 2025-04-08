Trump Tariff Fallout Sparks Urgency to Avert Market Meltdown

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, announced in the middle of last week’s Eid holiday period, sent shockwaves across global markets, including Indonesia. The Indonesian stock market, set to reopen Tuesday (8/4), is expected to quickly adjust positions.

Trump introduced a sweeping 10% tariff on nearly all US trading partners, alongside a reciprocal tariff targeting countries that maintain trade barriers against the US. Indonesia is among the affected nations, facing a 32% reciprocal tariff. The announcement was made on Wednesday (2/4) local time.