Karyawan melintasi layar monitor perdagangan indeks harga saham gabungan (IHSG) di Bursa Efek Indonesia, Jakarta, Senin (17/2/2020). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Trump Tariff Fallout Sparks Urgency to Avert Market Meltdown

Trump’s sweeping tariffs spark global market turmoil, threatening Indonesia’s stock rebound and prompting urgent calls for investor caution.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Selasa, 8 April 2025 | 19:11
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy, announced in the middle of last week’s Eid holiday period, sent shockwaves across global markets, including Indonesia. The Indonesian stock market, set to reopen Tuesday (8/4), is expected to quickly adjust positions.

Trump introduced a sweeping 10% tariff on nearly all US trading partners, alongside a reciprocal tariff targeting countries that maintain trade barriers against the US. Indonesia is among the affected nations, facing a 32% reciprocal tariff. The announcement was made on Wednesday (2/4) local time.

