Bisnis.com, JAKARTA—President Prabowo Subianto has instructed his cabinet to adopt a more flexible and realistic approach to local content (TKDN) policy to compromise trade tariffs implementation.

Speaking on the matter, the President acknowledged concerns that enforcing local content policy too rigidly could undermine the competitiveness of local industries. Nevertheless, he reaffirmed that the policy was introduced with sincere intentions and aimed at serving the nation’s broader interests.