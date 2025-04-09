Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Investor mengamati pergerakan Indeks Harga Saham Gabungan (IHSG) di Jakarta, Selasa (18/3/2025). Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

IDX Halts Trading Yet Again at Market Reopening as Trade War Fears Mount

Almost immediately after the market reopens, a sell-off wave on Tuesday (8/4/2025) caused IDX Composite to plunge and triggered a 30-minute trading halt.

Fahmi Ahmad Burhan
Fahmi Ahmad Burhan - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 9 April 2025 | 14:20
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — A sharp drop in the IDX Composite index (IHSG) resulting from massive sell-offs due to trade war fears has triggered a trading halt on Tuesday (8/4/2025), shortly after the stock market’s reopening at the end of Idul Fitri holidays.

Tuesday’s close saw the main index plummeting 514.47 points (–7.90%) to 5,996.1. The IDX Composite had nosedived 5,912.06 (–9.19%) at one point during trade, triggering a trading halt at 09:00 Jakarta Automated Trading System (JATS) time, and then resumed on 09.30 without any change in trading schedule.

