Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Despite the rupiah’s continued slide, banking executives remain confident that foreign exchange intermediation will stay resilient, with risks still within manageable levels amid ongoing global economic turbulence.

ekonomi global data showed the rupiah closed at IDR 16,891 per US dollar on Tuesday (8/4), slipping 0.41% from the previous day. The local currency has now depreciated 4.49% year-to-date (YtD) in 2025.