Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Bisniscom
Bisnis Network
Bisnis Regional
Available on:
Google Play App Store
Pekerja menata kelapa sawit saat panen di kawasan Kemang, Kabupaten Bogor. Bisnis/Arief Hermawan P

Indonesia Eyes U.S. Palm Oil Market Despite Trump’s 32% Tariff Hike

Despite a new U.S. tariff, Indonesia stays bullish on palm oil exports, seeking strategies to maintain competitiveness globally.

Ni Luh Anggela,Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa
Ni Luh Anggela & Afiffah Rahmah Nurdifa - Bisnis.com
Rabu, 9 April 2025 | 16:33
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government remains confident that demand for palm oil and its derivatives will stay robust despite Indonesia being hit with a 32 percent reciprocal tariff by the United States. Officials say the country must find a way to navigate the growing pressure.

The reciprocal tariff, announced by US President Donald Trump on 2 April, includes Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO) among the targeted products. This means that CPO and related commodities entering the US market from Indonesia will now face additional import duties of up to 32 percent.

Bisnis Indonesia Premium Terbaru

BlackRock Cs Tancap Gas Belanja Saham Antam (ANTM) Usai Lebaran
Emiten
8 menit yang lalu

BlackRock Cs Tancap Gas Belanja Saham Antam (ANTM) Usai Lebaran

Gold, Copper Exempted from Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs on Indonesia
English Version
27 menit yang lalu

Gold, Copper Exempted from Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs on Indonesia

Rupiah Nears 17.000, How Indonesian Banks Like Mandiri, BNI, and BCA Are Responding
English Version
1 jam yang lalu

Rupiah Nears 17.000, How Indonesian Banks Like Mandiri, BNI, and BCA Are Responding

Bisikan Anyar JP Morgan untuk Saham MAPI & MAPA
Emiten
1 jam yang lalu

Bisikan Anyar JP Morgan untuk Saham MAPI & MAPA

Issuers Under Pressure as Rupiah Weakens
English Version
2 jam yang lalu

Issuers Under Pressure as Rupiah Weakens

Berita Premium Lainnya