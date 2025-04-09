Indonesia Eyes U.S. Palm Oil Market Despite Trump’s 32% Tariff Hike

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — The government remains confident that demand for palm oil and its derivatives will stay robust despite Indonesia being hit with a 32 percent reciprocal tariff by the United States. Officials say the country must find a way to navigate the growing pressure.

The reciprocal tariff, announced by US President Donald Trump on 2 April, includes Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO) among the targeted products. This means that CPO and related commodities entering the US market from Indonesia will now face additional import duties of up to 32 percent.