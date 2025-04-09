Auto Companies Stand Firm as Industry Eyes Rebound

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — PT Astra International (ASII) and PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional (IMAS) posted positive performance in 2024 despite the slump in the automotive market that same year. Meanwhile, vehicle sales are on track for a rebound this year even in the face of new headwinds.

Indomobil Group’s earnings report show that the company saw a 1.47% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net revenue to IDR 29.31 trillion in 2024 with automotive business segment as the biggest contributor, accounting for IDR 23.36 trillion (+22%).