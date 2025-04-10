BUMI Sees Profit Growth, Major Investors Add Stake

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Two major corporate investors, BlackRock and Vanguard, have been observed to be adding their stakes in PT Bumi Resources (BUMI) ahead of the release of the company’s full-year 2024 earnings report late last month, which show Bumi Resources recording a significant bottom line growth last year.

Bloomberg data as of Tuesday (8/4/2025) shows that just before the report’s release, BlackRock increased its stake in the company, as shown in the quarterly increase in shareholding from 1.53 billion shares at the end of December to 1.57 billion shares as of end of March. Both these figures already reflect a significant increase in stake since Q1/2024, which amounted to 1.08 billion shares.