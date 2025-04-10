Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Menko Bidang Perekonomian Erlangga Hartarto (keempat kiri) memberikan keterangan pers seusai memimpin sosialisasi dan penjaringan masukan asosiasi usaha terhadap penerapan tarif perdagangan baru Amerika Serikat terhadap Negara Mitra di Jakarta, Senin (7/4/2025)./Bisnis/Eusebio Chrysnamurti

Asian Countries Seek to Buy More US Gas to Relief Tariff Pressures

Asian countries have promised to increase gas imports to reduce their trade surplus with US as part of negotiations to ease President Trump’s sweeping tariffs

Rayful Mudassir
Rayful Mudassir - Bisnis.com
Kamis, 10 April 2025 | 16:45
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several Asian countries have promised to increase gas imports from the United States to reduce their trade surplus with the country as part of negotiations to ease US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, with countries including South Korea and Indonesia racing to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US in hopes to see relief from tariff pressures.

From the Southeast Asia front, President Prabowo Subianto has pledged to buy more goods from the US including LNG, while Thailand is also reportedly weighing similar ramp-ups in purchases of US-based goods.

