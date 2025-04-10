Asian Countries Seek to Buy More US Gas to Relief Tariff Pressures

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Several Asian countries have promised to increase gas imports from the United States to reduce their trade surplus with the country as part of negotiations to ease US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, with countries including South Korea and Indonesia racing to purchase liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US in hopes to see relief from tariff pressures.

From the Southeast Asia front, President Prabowo Subianto has pledged to buy more goods from the US including LNG, while Thailand is also reportedly weighing similar ramp-ups in purchases of US-based goods.