Rupiah Crash Sends Shockwave Across Sectors

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA — Concerns over the rupiah’s continued fall compounds as companies across sectors, from property to healthcare to consumer goods and retail, brace themselves for an upsurge in import costs projected to throw business and expansion plans into disarray.

Over the past year, the rupiah’s depreciation already affected the bottom line of many companies, one of which is property developer PT Pakuwon Jati (PWON) which, despite posting a 12.8% year-on-year (YoY) growth in core profit, saw a drop in net profit to IDR 2.07 trillion (–1.4%) due to costs incurred by currency depreciation totaling IDR 202 billion