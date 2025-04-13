Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Suasana salah satu gerai Starbucks di Jakarta, Jumat (15/1/2016). Bloomberg/Dimas Ardian.

Boycott Impact Hits Starbucks (MAPB), Unilever (UNVR), Pizza Hut (PZZA) as 2024 Profits Slide

MAPB, PZZA, and UNVR experienced losses or declining profits in 2024, largely driven by the impact of boycott movements and weakening consumer demand.

Jaffry Prabu Prakoso,Dionisio Damara Tonce
Jaffry Prabu Prakoso & Dionisio Damara Tonce - Bisnis.com
Minggu, 13 April 2025 | 10:06
Share

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Several issuers targeted by public boycotts, such as PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPB), the operator of Starbucks in Indonesia, and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR), reported weakened financial performance throughout 2024. Both companies experienced either losses or a significant decline in profits over the year.

According to Bisnis.com, there are three publicly listed companies that have drawn criticism due to alleged affiliations or perceived support for Israel. These include PT MAP Boga Adiperkasa Tbk (MAPB), PT Sarimelati Kencana Tbk (PZZA)—the master franchise holder of Pizza Hut in Indonesia—and PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR).

