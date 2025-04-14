Prabowo Applauds Salim Group’s African Expansion, Encourages Others to Follow

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, President Prabowo Subianto is urging Indonesian companies to expand their target markets outside of the United States. He cited Africa as a promising alternative due to its large population and resources, highlighting Anthoni Salim’s conglomerate as a shining example for spearheading Indonesian products in the continent.

“There are some of our businesspeople who braved Africa. Salim Group is everywhere across Africa. Now, they [African people] love eating Indomie,” he told the media during an event at his residence on Sunday (6/4).