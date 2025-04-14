Bisnis Indonesia Premium
Visitors look at Indomie products at a shopping center in Jakarta, Saturday (6/29/2024). / Bisnis-Fanny Kusumawardhani

Prabowo Applauds Salim Group’s African Expansion, Encourages Others to Follow

President Prabowo is pushing for companies to diversify their target market in response to US tariffs, highlighting Salim Group’s presence in Africa.

Jaffry Prabu Prakoso, Dionisio Damara Tonce
Jaffry Prabu Prakoso & Dionisio Damara Tonce
Senin, 14 April 2025 | 16:35
Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – In the wake of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, President Prabowo Subianto is urging Indonesian companies to expand their target markets outside of the United States. He cited Africa as a promising alternative due to its large population and resources, highlighting Anthoni Salim’s conglomerate as a shining example for spearheading Indonesian products in the continent.

“There are some of our businesspeople who braved Africa. Salim Group is everywhere across Africa. Now, they [African people] love eating Indomie,” he told the media during an event at his residence on Sunday (6/4).

